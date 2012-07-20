July 20 The U.S. government is planning to sell
billions of dollars of assets ranging from bank shares to
troubled mortgage securities that were bought at the height of
the financial crisis four years ago, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday, citing investors and government officials.
The government in 2008 invested hundreds of billions of
dollars to help stabilise the economy, moves that were praised
by some and criticised by others as bailing out Wall Street at
the expense of taxpayers, the article said. Some of the
investments have appreciated in value while others have
languished, it added.
In the coming months, the government is expected to sell or
be repaid on securities with a face value of roughly $29
billion. The assets are likely to generate more than $10 billion
for taxpayers, the Journal said.
Timothy Massad, Treasury's assistant secretary for financial
stability, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that the
sales are "a continuation of a gradual process that we've been
working on for some time."
He added that the Treasury is taking time to work with banks
on outstanding aid. About $11 billion in aid to some 322 banks
remains outstanding, according to the paper.
"We're looking to do this in a deliberate manner that helps
maximize returns to taxpayers, and are going to be continuing
the sales into next year," Massad told the newspaper.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore)