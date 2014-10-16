NEW YORK Oct 16 US Trust, Bank of America's
private wealth management arm for high net worth
clients, said on Thursday it hired 26 advisers over the last
two-and-a-half months.
The hires bring US Trust's total adviser force to just under
300, according to third quarter earnings results released
Wednesday.
The advisers, mostly registered securities brokers, were
hired away from, among others, Citi Private Bank, BNY Mellon and
JP Morgan Securities, as well as from Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch, according to a statement from the firm.
US Trust does not disclose assets under management or annual
revenue production for the new hires. However, the firm
traditionally works with clients who invest $1 million or more
in assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chris Reese)