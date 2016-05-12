Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 UT Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will repurchase up to 2 million shares, representing 5.43 pct of outstanding, for 750 million yen in total
* Says repurchase period from May 13 to March 12, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/L1ZfvF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order