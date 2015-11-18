By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. government has not
set a new date for an oil and natural gas lease auction of
federal lands in Utah postponed this week following overwhelming
interest from the public, including climate activists, who
wanted to attend the event.
Officials want to hold the auction as soon as possible but
rescheduling the sale is tricky going into the holidays, Megan
Crandall, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Land Management office
in Utah, said on Wednesday. She said talks on rescheduling have
started.
"In no way is there any intention whatsoever to let this
languish," said Crandall. "Our intention is to move forward with
as much alacrity as possible."
The BLM on Tuesday postponed the auction of leases on 39
parcels of public land representing nearly 37,600 acres, mostly
in the northeastern part of Utah. The office had gotten a large
number of phone calls from the public, including activists, who
wanted to attend the sale.
The office where the quarterly auctions are held only has
space for about 66 people.
Environmental groups emboldened by President Barack Obama's
killing of the Keystone XL oil pipeline this month say stopping
oil and gas drilling on U.S. public lands is their next goal in
the fight against climate change.
Activists last week also protested a lease sale in Denver,
but that sale went ahead as planned.
About 20 percent of the oil and about 14 percent of the
natural gas produced in the United States is drilled on public
lands.
Kathleen Sgamma, an official of the industry group the
Western Energy Alliance, said the activists trying to delay or
stop lease sales were on a "fools' errand," as "the idea that we
can stop fossil fuels and then some bright new future of
renewables will spring forth is not a serious proposal."
The BLM has adopted measures to reform oil and gas leasing
and auctions after a protest in 2008 by activist Tim
DeChristopher, who spent time in jail after disrupting a lease
sale by posing as a bidder.
But federal requirements to keep the auctions transparent
and open to the public mean the agency could face difficulties
in stopping activists from interfering with the sales.
"We move forward with the idea that this is open to
interested people and everyone will behave appropriately and
well," said Crandall.
