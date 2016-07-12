(Adds Planned Parenthood statement, name of lower court judge)
By Jonathan Stempel
July 12 A divided federal appeals court on
Tuesday ordered Utah to continue providing federal funds to the
state branch of Planned Parenthood, handing a defeat to
Republican Governor Gary Herbert, who had ordered a cutoff last
August.
By a 2-1 vote, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said
the cutoff may have violated Planned Parenthood Association of
Utah's constitutional rights to free speech and to provide
facilities for women seeking legal abortions.
The Denver-based appeals court ordered U.S. District Judge
Clark Waddoups in Salt Lake City to issue a preliminary
injunction to keep money flowing while the Planned Parenthood
branch continues its lawsuit for a permanent injunction.
Tuesday's decision extended an emergency order the court
issued last Dec. 30, a day before funding was to expire.
Waddoups previously refused to issue an injunction.
Jon Cox, a spokesman for Herbert, said the governor was
disappointed with the decision and would work with state
Attorney General Sean Reyes to decide the best course of action.
Karrie Galloway, chief executive of the Planned Parenthood
branch, called the decision a "major victory" for patients and
healthcare providers in Utah.
While federal funds cannot be used for abortions, Herbert's
order would have also blocked Utah from giving Planned
Parenthood "pass-through" funds that could be used for sex
education and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.
In ordering the cutoff, Herbert, an abortion opponent, cited
secretly recorded videos provided by the Center for Medical
Progress that allegedly showed out-of-state Planned Parenthood
officials discussing the sale of aborted fetal tissue.
Planned Parenthood has said it did nothing wrong and that
the videos were heavily edited to distort their content.
Circuit Judge Mary Beck Briscoe wrote for the appeals court
that a reasonable jury would find it more likely than not that
the branch would suffer irreparable harm absent an injunction,
and that Herbert saw the videos as an opportunity to punish the
branch and hamper its ability to provide abortion services.
"This seems especially true given Herbert's concession that
the allegations made by CMP are unproven and in fact false, and
in light of the current political climate," Briscoe wrote.
Several other U.S. states have sought to curb Planned
Parenthood funding. Within the past two months, federal judges
have rejected attempted restrictions in Kansas and Ohio, both
led by Republican governors.
Circuit Judge Robert Bacharach dissented from Tuesday's
decision, saying the Planned Parenthood branch was unlikely to
show that Herbert acted with an improper motive.
The case is Planned Parenthood Association of Utah et al v.
Herbert et al, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-4189.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio and Peter Cooney)