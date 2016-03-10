(Fixes spelling of Deutsche in first paragraph.)
NEW YORK, March 10 Pratt & Whitney said
on Thursday that its new geared turbofan jetliner engine had
logged high reliability at its initial customer, Deutsche
Lufthansa AG.
"We're 99 percent dispatch reliable at Lufthansa," Bob
Leduc, president of Pratt & Whitney, said at an investor
conference held by parent United Technologies.
"An engine that's not robust, an engine that's not durable
does not demonstrate 99 percent dispatch out of the box."
Lufthansa took delivery of the first Airbus A320neo
jet, equipped with the Pratt & Whitney's engines, in January
after launch customer Qatar Airways raised concern about the
engine's performance in hot climates. On Wednesday, Qatar
Airways said the engines were not adequately tested and that it
was seeking performance guarantees from Airbus and Pratt.
