* Forecasts 2016 adjusted EPS $6.30-$6.60, revenue $56-$58
bln
* Raises lower end of 2015 adjusted EPS forecast by $0.05
* Restructuring plan to yield annual savings of $900 mln
* Shares up 1.4 pct in extended trading
(Adds detail from press conference)
By Alwyn Scott and Amrutha Penumudi
Dec 10 United Technologies Corp forecast
a slight profit rise next year and announced a $1.5 billion
restructuring plan to reduce costs, sending its shares up in
extended trading.
The U.S. aerospace and building systems conglomerate said
2016 adjusted earnings will be $6.30 to $6.60 per share on
revenue of $56 billion to $58 billion. Most of the EPS gain will
come from share buybacks, it noted.
The company also expects 2015 adjusted earnings of
$6.20-$6.30 per share, raising the lower end of the previous
estimate by 5 cents.
The restructuring will cost about $500 million a year over
three years, Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes said at an
investor and analyst meeting. When completed, the program is
expected to generate about $900 million in annual savings,
mainly through factory consolidation, Hayes said.
United Technologies shares were up 1.4 percent at $95.20 in
extended trading.
While the restructuring and about $2 billion in research and
development spending next year could cause GAAP earnings to fall
in 2016, it positions the maker of maker Otis elevators, Carrier
heating and cooling systems and Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines
for longer-term growth, Hayes said.
The company expects slowing in China and weak growth in
Latin America and Europe. It also forecasts the dollar at parity
with the euro, versus an average of $1.12 per euro this year.
Analysts described the forecast as conservative. But it
follows a year in which United Technologies cut its 2015 profit
outlook three times and saw its results dented by the strong
dollar and pressures in its various businesses.
The Pratt & Whitney division is expected to see a slight
rise in sales next year, and it faces rising costs as it ramps
up production to about 200 units.
Hayes said United Technologies is focused on "reinvigorating
top-line growth" and would tolerate lower profit margins in some
areas to increase sales. "We have lost (market) share over the
last 10 years," as margins rose to 20 percent from 12 percent,
Hayes said.
Analysts expect 2016 earnings of $6.57 per share on a
revenue of $58.58 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
They estimate 2015 earnings of $6.27 per share.
United Technologies closed the $9 billion sale of Sikorsky
Aircraft to Lockheed Martin Corp last month. The company
said on Thursday it expects to record a $3.3 billion after-tax
gain on the sale in the current quarter.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Alwyn Scott in
New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Cynthia Osterman)