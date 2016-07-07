(Adds details)
RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 7 United
Technologies Corp's engine-making unit has won $1.5
billion in more funding for 99 engines to power the F-35 fighter
jet, bringing the total value of its 10th production contract to
$1.95 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The U.S. Defense Department's F-35 program office said the
prices of the F135 engines to be built by Pratt & Whitney were
between 2.6 percent and 4.2 percent lower than in the previous
production contract. It gave no specific prices.
"The propulsion system team has kept their word in
delivering on their price reduction commitments for the F135
propulsion system, which is critical to making the F-35 more
affordable for the U.S. military and our allies," said Air Force
Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the F-35 program for
the Pentagon.
The F-35 program office said the contract cut the price of
86 conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) and carrier variant
(CV) engines by 2.6 percent. The price of the 13 short takeoff
and vertical landing engines, which include lift fans built by
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, fell by 4.2 percent, it said.
Mark Buongiorno, who heads Pratt's F135 engine program, said
the company was committed to continuing to drive down costs.
Since 2009, Pratt has cut the cost of the CTOL and CV F135
engines by half, and the STOVL propulsion system by nearly 35
percent, according to the statement.
Recent investments by the company and the government are
expected to generate $7.5 billion in savings over the life of
the F-35 program, it said.
Pratt has delivered 288 F135 production engines thus far,
with delivery of the first engines under the new contract to
begin in 2017.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler and James
Dalgleish)