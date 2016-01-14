NEW YORK Jan 14 United Technologies Corp
on Thursday named Robert Leduc as president of its Pratt
& Whitney aircraft engine division, succeeding Paul Adams, who
is retiring.
The change comes as Pratt is ramping up production of its
geared turbofan aircraft engine for Airbus, Bombardier
Inc and Embraer SA jetliners.
Pratt also supplies F135 engines to the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter program operated by Lockheed Martin Corp, and is
preparing to increase production.
Adams had been head of Pratt for two years and had spent 17
years at the company. His departure, timed for late February,
will allow overlap with Leduc.
Leduc was named president of UTC's Sikorsky helicopter unit
last April, coming out of retirement to take the job. UTC sold
Sikorsky to Lockheed in November.
A UTC spokesman said the change in leadership was not
related to recent cooling problems with geared turbofan engines
that delayed delivery of the first Airbus A320neo, slated for
December. UTC has said it expects to have a fix in place next
month.
UTC said Adams was key in building Pratt's product line, and
the geared turbofan, F135 and PW800 engines have produced
Pratt's largest engine backlog in decades.
"Under Paul's leadership, Pratt & Whitney positioned itself
for a bright future," UTC Chief Executive Gregory Hayes said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill
Rigby)