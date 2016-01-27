Jan 27 United Technologies Corp reported a 4.5 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

Revenue fell to $14.30 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $14.98 billion a year earlier.

The maker of Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Otis elevators said net income attributable to common shareowners rose to $3.28 billion, from $1.47 billion a year earlier.

UTC reported 30 cents per share loss from continuing operations, compared with earnings of $1.41 per share a year earlier.

The company reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.53 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)