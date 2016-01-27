China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Jan 27 United Technologies Corp reported a 4.5 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.
Revenue fell to $14.30 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $14.98 billion a year earlier.
The maker of Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Otis elevators said net income attributable to common shareowners rose to $3.28 billion, from $1.47 billion a year earlier.
UTC reported 30 cents per share loss from continuing operations, compared with earnings of $1.41 per share a year earlier.
The company reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $1.53 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)