BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 26 United Technologies Corp reported a 1.25 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales at Pratt & Whitney and its aerospace systems businesses.
The company's revenue rose to $14.87 billion in the second quarter from $14.69 billion a year earlier.
United Tech said net income attributable to common shareowners fell to $1.37 billion in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.54 billion a year earlier.
Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $1.71 from $1.64.
Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned $1.82 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.