WASHINGTON Oct 27 Sikorsky Aircraft's CH-53K
heavy-lift helicopter being built for the U.S. Marine Corps
completed its first test flight on Tuesday, company and Marine
Corps officials said Tuesday.
The successful first test flight, which took place early
Tuesday, marks a major milestone for the CH-53K program and
Sikorsky, a unit of United Technologies Corp.
Lockheed Martin Corp is expected to complete its $9
billion takeover of Sikorsky by late October or early November.
