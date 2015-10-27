(Adds background on helicopter purchase program, other details)
WASHINGTON Oct 27 Sikorsky Aircraft's CH-53K
heavy-lift helicopter being built for the U.S. Marine Corps
completed its first test flight on Tuesday, about seven months
later than expected due to a problem with its main gear box,
company and military officials said.
The successful 30-minute first test flight marks a major
milestone for the CH-53K program and Sikorsky, a unit of United
Technologies Corp.
The Marine Corps expects to spend $29 billion to buy 200 of
the new helicopters in coming years, with an initial squadron
slated to be ready for combat use by 2019. Officials say the new
helicopters will be far more powerful, easier to maintain and
easier to fly.
The new helicopter will carry three times as much as the
current aging CH-53E helicopter in challenging high altitude and
heat, about 27,000 pounds (12,247 kg) versus 9,000 pounds (4,082
kg) for the older model.
"This is a key step toward fielding this brand-new
capability," Marine Corps Colonel Hank Vanderborght told
reporters after the flight. He said the aircraft would give the
Marine Corps greater ability to move cargo from ship to shore
and participate in disaster relief missions.
Lockheed Martin Corp is expected to complete its $9
billion takeover of Sikorsky by late October or early November.
Vanderborght said he did not expect the takeover to affect
the program.
The newly designed K-model has roughly the same footprint as
the E-model but has a far larger inside loading space, which
will enable Marines to load palettes of equipment and gear
directly from cargo planes onto the helicopters.
Vanderborght said the gear box problem would likely result
in a five-month delay in the expected start of production of the
new helicopters until January 2017.
