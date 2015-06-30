DUBAI, June 30 Oman's United Finance
said on Tuesday its board was considering a non-binding takeover
offer from Al Omaniya Financial Services.
Al Omaniya said separately that it had submitted an
indicative bid to buy 100 percent of the shares in United
Finance.
In May, United Finance invited National Bank of Oman
, Bank Nizwa and Al Omaniya to participate in
an acquisition bidding process. The other two institutions have
decided not to bid.
United Finance offers loans and leasing services as well as
corporate deposits.
