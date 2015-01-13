UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 13 Utenos Trikotazas AB :
* Announces registration of increased authorized capital
* Says following conversion of 19 convertible bonds into 4,503,000 ordinary shares its authorized capital is 2,755,870 euros ($3.26 million) and is divided into 9,503,000 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.