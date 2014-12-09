(Corrects link to statement in paragraph 2)

Dec 8 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc said Chief Executive Eric Kirchner has resigned and named Edward Feitzinger as CEO effective immediately.

Feitzinger has been with the company since 2010 and served as executive vice president-global operations since 2012, the company said in a statement.