(Adds company response; updates shares)
Dec 9 Troubled logistics company UTi Worldwide
Inc said Chief Executive Eric Kirchner had resigned and
Edward Feitzinger would replace him, effective immediately.
UTi shares fell as much as 16 percent to $10.90, after the
company also reported its eighth straight quarterly loss due to
lower freight revenue and higher severance costs.
UTi, which acts as a broker between shippers and freight
companies, did not give a reason for Kirchner's departure.
A company spokesman declined to comment beyond the press
release.
Kirchner joined UTi as CEO in January 2009 from parcel
delivery company United Parcel Service Inc, where he led
its freight forwarding business.
Feitzinger, who joined the company in 2010, had been
executive vice president of global operations since 2012.
UTi reported losses for three out of the six years that
Kirchner was chief executive, partly due to mounting costs
related to the implementation of a new service and billing
platform.
The company denied last week a Bloomberg report saying it
was in advanced talks to sell itself to Nordic trucking company
DSV A/S.
Up to Monday's close, the company's stock had risen about 8
percent during Kirchner's tenure, while the S&P 500 index
more than doubled.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Supriya Kurane in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Kirti Pandey and
Joyjeet Das)