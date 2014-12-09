(Adds company response; updates shares)

Dec 9 Troubled logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc said Chief Executive Eric Kirchner had resigned and Edward Feitzinger would replace him, effective immediately.

UTi shares fell as much as 16 percent to $10.90, after the company also reported its eighth straight quarterly loss due to lower freight revenue and higher severance costs.

UTi, which acts as a broker between shippers and freight companies, did not give a reason for Kirchner's departure.

A company spokesman declined to comment beyond the press release.

Kirchner joined UTi as CEO in January 2009 from parcel delivery company United Parcel Service Inc, where he led its freight forwarding business.

Feitzinger, who joined the company in 2010, had been executive vice president of global operations since 2012.

UTi reported losses for three out of the six years that Kirchner was chief executive, partly due to mounting costs related to the implementation of a new service and billing platform.

The company denied last week a Bloomberg report saying it was in advanced talks to sell itself to Nordic trucking company DSV A/S.

Up to Monday's close, the company's stock had risen about 8 percent during Kirchner's tenure, while the S&P 500 index more than doubled.