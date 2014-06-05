BRIEF-Pacific Exploration says targeting 2017 net exit production between 80,000-85,000 BOE/D
* Pacific provides first quarter 2017 operational update and 2017 outlook & guidance
June 5 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss as revenue fell in its air and ocean freight businesses.
The net loss attributable to UTi increased to $43.2 million, or 43 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $12.4 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, UTi posted a loss of 9 cents per share.
Revenue fell 3.3 percent to $1.05 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Pacific provides first quarter 2017 operational update and 2017 outlook & guidance
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.
* Asx alert-d13 mesmer technology licensed to Booz Allen Hamilton-d13.ax