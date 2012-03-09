* Operators have until 2016 to modify reactors
* Boiling water reactors must improve venting systems
* Plants must install equipment in spent fuel pools
(Rewrites, adds background)
By Scott DiSavino
March 9 U.S. regulators on Friday told the
owners of the nation's nuclear reactors to implement new safety
rules based on the lessons learned from the earthquake and
tsunami that crippled Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant a
year ago.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said it
authorized its staff to issue three immediately effective orders
implementing some of the more urgent recommendations.
The NRC gave the plants until Dec. 31, 2016, to complete
modifications and requirements for the three orders.
Since an earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima
reactor last March, nuclear regulators around the world have
carefully studied the causes of the accident and tightened
scrutiny of reactor operations.
"The Commission has taken a significant step forward on our
post-Fukushima efforts," NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko said in the
release.
Two of the orders apply to every U.S. nuclear power plant,
including those under construction and to Southern Co's
recently licensed new Vogtle reactors in Georgia.
The first order requires the plants to better protect safety
equipment installed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001
and to obtain sufficient equipment to support all reactors at a
given site simultaneously.
The second order requires the plants to install enhanced
equipment for monitoring water levels in each reactor's spent
fuel pool.
The third order applies only to U.S. boiling-water reactors
that have "Mark I" or "Mark II" containment structures, which
are similar to the damaged reactors at Fukushima.
The NRC said these boiling water reactors must improve
venting systems (or for the Mark II plants, install new systems)
that helps prevent or mitigate core damage in the event of a
serious accident.
Of the nation's 104 operating nuclear power reactors, 31
have the Mark I or Mark II type of containment, which was
designed by U.S. multinational conglomerate General Electric
.
EARTHQUAKE AND FLOODING
In addition, the NRC said it will require all reactors to
reanalyze their earthquake and flooding risks and assess how
their communications and equipment would perform during a
prolonged loss of electrical power.
The reactors at Fukushima responded as designed by shutting
down after the earthquake cut offsite power to the plant.
But the tsunami that hit an hour or so after the earthquake,
damaged the plant's backup diesel generators, which ultimately
left the plant with no power supply. Without power, known in the
industry as a station blackout, the plant could not run the
water pumps needed to keep the fuel in the reactors cool, which
led to fuel meltdowns and radiation releases.
The biggest nuclear power operators in the United States
include Exelon Corp, Entergy Corp, Dominion
Resources Inc, Duke Energy, Progress Energy
, NextEra Energy, Southern and the Tennessee
Valley Authority.
(Additional reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by
Alden Bentley and Lisa Shumaker)