Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
HOUSTON May 30 American Electric Power's Kentucky utility withdrew its request to spend $940 million to install environmental equipment to keep its 800-megawatt Big Sandy 2 coal-fired unit running, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Citing changing market conditions over the last few months, AEP spokesman Ronn Robinson said Kentucky Power is "re-evaluating all options."
Robinson said the company has determined more generation will be available in the Kentucky market in the 2015-16 time frame than previously thought.
"That allows us to review our options and that may still include installing a scrubber," Robinson said. "We can revisit it."
Kentucky Power initially said it would retire the larger unit at the Big Sandy station as part of a plan to shut 6,000 MW of coal-fired generation to meet stricter emission rules coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
In March, the utility changed positions, telling regulators it wanted to install a scrubber at the Big Sandy unit.
That move drew opposition from environmental and consumer groups due to the high cost for Kentucky Power's 173,000 customers.
"Burdening Kentuckians with a billion dollar retrofit of an outdated coal plant would be a bad decision, and we are glad that AEP has realized that," said Wallace McMullen, Energy Chair of the Cumberland Chapter of the Sierra Club.
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall)
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results