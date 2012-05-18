May 18 Ohio power company American Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it seeks up to two million tons of Northern Appalachian coal per year to supplement its existing commitments.

The coal is to be delivered by barge to one or more of its generating stations beginning as early as January 2013 and ending by December 2017, AEP said in a statement.

AEP wants the supply proposals by May 31.

AEP spokeswoman Melissa McHenry said this was only a small amount of coal for AEP.

AEP expects to burn about 55 million tons of coal in 2012, which would be down from about 65 million tons in 2011, McHenry said.

In 2008 before the economic downturn, McHenry said AEP was burning about 75 million tons a year.

Coal usage in 2012 was down because of weaker power demand due in part to a mild winter and very low natural gas prices allowing gas-fired plants to displace coal units in record numbers.

McHenry said over the past several years AEP has added more natural gas plants to its fleet and was using some of those gas plants as baseload units running around the clock to take advantage of the lower fuel costs.

As utilities run their gas units more often, coal inventories at plants across the country have grown to near record high levels this year.

Electric power sector coal inventories should exceed 200 million short tons in 2012 and were expected to remain at elevated levels in 2013, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Since 2004, coal stocks have mostly been in the 140 million to 160 million short tons range.

Some power companies are working with their railroad suppliers to delay or cancel shipments or sell excess stocks of coal to other utilities.

McHenry said AEP's inventories were slightly above typical at some of their plants.

AEP owns almost 38,000 MW of generating capacity, including more than 9,400 MW of natural gas-fired plants and more than 25,200 MW of coal-fired plants.