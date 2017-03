Feb 25 U.S. power company American Electric Power Co Inc on Monday agreed to stop burning coal at three Midwest power plants by 2015 and replace some of the capacity with renewable energy as part of a settlement with several environmental groups.

In a statement, the environmental groups said the Ohio-based company, long known as the biggest coal generator in the country, will retire a total of 2,011 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired capacity at plants in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.