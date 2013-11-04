PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 4 U.S. power company American Electric Power Co Inc said Monday it is seeking offers for up to 1 million tons of coal for one or more of its generating stations.
It seeks proposals for up to 500,000 tons of coal beginning December 2013 and ending June 2014, it said in a release. In addition, it seeks proposals for up to 500,000 additional tons beginning in January 2014 and ending in December 2014.
Proposals with alternative terms will be accepted at the company's discretion, the company said. AEP wants the proposals by Nov. 11.
AEP owns numerous power plants that produce nearly 38,000 megawatts in the United States and delivers electricity to more than 5.3 million customers in 11 states.
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: