Nov 4 U.S. power company American Electric Power Co Inc said Monday it is seeking offers for up to 1 million tons of coal for one or more of its generating stations.

It seeks proposals for up to 500,000 tons of coal beginning December 2013 and ending June 2014, it said in a release. In addition, it seeks proposals for up to 500,000 additional tons beginning in January 2014 and ending in December 2014.

Proposals with alternative terms will be accepted at the company's discretion, the company said. AEP wants the proposals by Nov. 11.

AEP owns numerous power plants that produce nearly 38,000 megawatts in the United States and delivers electricity to more than 5.3 million customers in 11 states.