Dec 9 U.S. power company American Electric Power Co Inc said on Monday its Electric Transmission Texas venture energized the last of seven transmission line projects associated with the Competitive Renewable Energy Zones (CREZ) in west Texas.

The CREZ initiative involves nine transmission companies, including Electric Transmission Texas, constructing 2,400 miles of power lines to carry 18,500 megawatts of west Texas wind generation to major load centers in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). ERCOT operates the power grid for most of Texas.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

All CREZ projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2013, AEP said.

Electric Transmission Texas is a joint venture between AEP and Berkshire Hathaway Inc's MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co.

The venture energized the 345-kilovolt Edith Clarke to Cottonwood line, which cost about $175.4 million to build, on Dec. 4, AEP said in a release.

Overall, Electric Transmission Texas has invested about $1.5 billion in CREZ lines, AEP said, noting the venture energized the first of the seven CREZ lines in August.