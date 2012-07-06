* All units down at Welsh

July 6 American Electric Power Co Inc shut the 528-megawatt Unit 2 at the Welsh coal-fired power plant in Texas to fix a boiler tube leak, the company told regulators in a report.

AEP said work on the unit would be done July 6-13, but it did not say exactly when the unit would return to service.

Electricity traders said it usually takes a few days to fix a tube leak.

Separately, AEP said earlier Friday it would shut the 528-MW Unit 1 at Welsh July 6-7 for planned maintenance on auxiliary equipment. It said Unit 1 would return to service by July 10.

On Thursday, the company said the 528-MW Unit 3 at Welsh would start up July 5-12 following a maintenance outage that started on July 4.

Summer is not a good time to shut big power plants in Texas because those plants are needed to keep air conditioners humming.

Although high temperatures in Houston, the biggest metropolitan area in the state, have been near normal for the past week, normal is still over 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius). Temperatures are expected to remain there until the end of next week, according to AccuWeather.com.

PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Texas COUNTY: Titus TOWN: Cason OPERATOR: AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co OWNER(S): AEP's Southwest Electric Power Co CAPACITY: 1,584 MW UNIT(S): Three 528-MW Babcock and Wilcox boiler and

Westinghouse steam turbine/generator Units 1-3 FUEL: Powder River Basin subbituminous coal DISPATCH: Baseload

TIMELINE: 1977 - Unit 1 enters service 1980 - Unit 2 enters service 1982 - Unit 3 enters service (Reporting By Scott DiSavino; editing by John Wallace)