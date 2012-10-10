Oct 10 Alabama Power agreed to buy wind power from a second TradeWind Energy LLC wind farm to be constructed in the U.S. Midwest.

Alabama Power, a unit of Georgia-based power company Southern Co, and independent Kansas-based wind developer TradeWind said in a release on Wednesday that the companies entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement for 202 MW from the Buffalo Dunes wind farm in Kansas.

The $300 million Buffalo Dunes wind farm was expected to enter service in December 2013. The project was expected to create an estimated 150 jobs during construction and employ some 15 full-time workers once operational, according to the release.

TradeWind said on its website the Buffalo Dunes wind farm would be 200 to 405 MW when completed.

Earlier this month, Alabama Power said the Buffalo Dunes purchase mirrored an agreement to buy 202 MW of power from TradeWind's 235-MW Chisholm View wind farm in Oklahoma, which was expected to enter service in December 2012.

On its website, TradeWind said the Chisholm View wind farm consists of 140 General Electric Co 1.6-MW turbines.

Alabama Power serves more than 1.4 million customers in the southern two-thirds of the state.