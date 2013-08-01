Aug 1 Alliant Energy Corp's Interstate
Power and Light awarded a $110 million contract to replace
equipment at its Ottumwa coal-fired power plant in Iowa to
engineering firms Babcock & Wilcox Co and privately held
Burns & McDonnell.
Babcock & Wilcox said in a statement the project includes
replacement of the turbine rotor, boiler pressure parts and
other parts at the 697-megawatt plant.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
In 2012, Interstate Power and Light awarded Babcock & Wilcox
and Burns & McDonnell a contract to engineer, procure and
construct the plant`s environmental control systems.
Babcock & Wilcox said it will replace the turbine rotor and
other equipment at the same time as the environmental upgrades.
Material delivery for the turbine rotor and other equipment
is scheduled for July 2014, it said.