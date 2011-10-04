Oct 4 French multinational conglomerate Alstom
SA (ALSO.PA) said on Tuesday it won a contract worth $150
million to upgrade Ohio-based power company American Electric
Power's (AEP.N) biggest coal-fired power plants in Ohio,
Indiana and West Virginia over the next several years.
Alstom will upgrade the low pressure steam turbines on
AEP's 1,300-megawatt units.
AEP's 1,300-MW plants include units at Rockport in Indiana,
Gavin in Ohio, Mountaineer in West Virginia and Amos in West
Virginia. One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
Alstom said the upgrades - the first of which is expected
to be commissioned in 2013 - will allow AEP to continue to
operate the coal plants with an improved efficiency and a high
level of reliability for years.
AEP owns and operates about 80 generating stations in the
United States with a capacity of nearly 38,000 megawatts. Coal
fired plants account for about 66 percent of that the company's
generating capacity, according to the AEP website.
Over the next several years, AEP has said it would retire
some of its older, smaller coal plants to meet increasingly
more stringent federal environmental rules, while it upgrades
the emissions control and other equipment at some of its
larger, newer coal-fired plants.
AEP delivers power to more than five million customers in
11 U.S. states.
