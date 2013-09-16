Sept 16 Power company Arizona Public Service
(APS) hopes to close its deal to buy Southern California
Edison's (SCE) interest in the Four Corners coal plant in New
Mexico by the end of the year, Damon Gross, a spokesman for APS,
said Monday.
In a federal filing Friday, APS, the main subsidiary of
energy holding company Pinnacle West Capital Corp, said
it was able to move forward with the SCE deal now that utility
regulators in Arizona voted to stop exploring a possible
deregulation of the state's power market.
When the Arizona Corporate Commission decided to look at
power deregulation again in May, APS said it could not close on
its agreement to buy SCE's 48 percent interest in two units at
Four Corners due to uncertain market conditions.
Most other states that deregulated their electric markets
forced local utilities to sell their power plants or set up
competitive generation units.
This was not the first time Arizona contemplated
deregulating the power market. The state planned to open its
market to competition in the late 1990s when other states
implemented their retail markets.
But, Arizona stopped its move to competition in 2002 after
California gave up on its deregulation following the energy
crisis, according to a report by Moody's Investors Service, a
bond credit rating agency.
APS said the principal remaining condition to completing the
SCE deal is the execution of a new coal supply contract for the
plant. APS, which operates the Four Corners plant for its
owners, already wholly owns three of the five units at the
plant.
APS said the coal contract is dependent on a related
transaction whereby ownership of the coal supplier that operates
the mine that serves Four Corners would be transferred to the
Navajo Nation.
In addition, APS said the plant's other owners must approve
of the coal contract.
CALIFORNIA EXITS COAL
SCE, a unit of Edison International, agreed to sell
its share in Four Corners to APS for $294 million in November
2010 as part of a state plan to exit of coal generation.
The deal is worth less today because it has declined by $7.5
million per month since October 2012, APS's Gross said.
Units 1, 2 and 3 at Four Corners.
Units 4 and 5 are 48 percent owned by SCE, 15 percent by
APS, 13 percent by PNM Resources' Public Service Co of
New Mexico, 10 percent by Salt River Project, 7 percent by El
Paso Electric and 7 percent by UniSource Energy's
Tucson Electric.
APS has said it plans to shut Units 1, 2 and 3 if it
acquires SCE's stake in Units 4 and 5.
APS said it would shut those units in part because they are
older and smaller than Units 4 and 5 and it is not economic to
upgrade them to meet increasingly stringent federal emissions
requirements.
Since 2009, energy companies have shut or converted about
16,000 MW of U.S. coal-fired generation and have announced plans
to shut another 37,000 MW over the next 10 years.
Units 1 and 2 at Four Corners are each 170 MW and entered
service in 1963. Unit 3 is 220 MW and entered service in 1964.
Units 4 and 5 are 770 MW each and entered service in 1969 and
1970.