Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
BRASILIA, Sept 12 Brazil plans to renew licenses for electricity generation utilities on the condition that they sell energy at an average price of 30 reais per megawatt-hour, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
That would be less than half the 78 reais ($38.61) per megawatt hour that will be charged by the group building the giant Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in Brazil's Amazon, which is expected to be one of that nation's cheapest new power sources.
Shares of Brazilian electric utilities fell more than 11 percent on Wednesday, their biggest one-day drop in at least five years.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.