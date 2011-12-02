Dec 2 Ontario nuclear power company Bruce Power said it had loaded the final uranium fuel bundle into the 750-megawatt Unit 1 at the Bruce A nuclear power plant in Ontario.

The fuel load is part of a previously reported agreement between Ontario and Bruce to invest about C$5.25 billion ($5.17 billion) to restore the Bruce A units 1 and 2 and upgrade units 3 and 4.

Bruce said in a release it expects to attach 750-MW Unit 2 to the Ontario power grid early in the first quarter of 2012 and start commercial operation later in the first quarter.

Bruce expects to connect Unit 1 to the grid in the second quarter of 2012 and go commercial during the third quarter.

The units at the Bruce A plant entered service in the late 1970s but were laid up in the mid-1990s because they needed extensive upgrades. Units 3 and 4 returned to service in the early 2000s.

Bruce said workers completed the fuel load in Unit 1 in one week less time than it took to fuel Unit 2 in July.

Operators manually installed 5,760 fuel bundles into 480 fuel channels in the reactor, the company said.

A fuel bundle is an assembly of pencil-like tubes, two feet (0.6 meter) long containing uranium dioxide pellets. Roughly the size of a fire log, each 22-kilogram bundle can produce enough energy to power 100 homes for a year, Bruce said.

In 2010, the government of Ontario called for the refurbishment of its nuclear fleet including units at Bruce. ------------------------------------------------------------ PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE PROVINCE: Ontario COUNTY: Bruce TOWN: Tiverton on the eastern shore of Lake Huron about

155 miles (250 km) northwest of Toronto OPERATOR: Bruce Power OWNER(S): Bruce A

- TransCanada Corp ( TRP.TO ) (47.4 pct)

- BPC Generation Infrastructure Trust, an

investment entity owned by Ontario Municipal

Employees Retirement System (47.4 pct)

- Power Workers' Union (4 pct)

- Society of Energy Professionals (1.2 pct)

Bruce B

- Cameco Corp ( CCO.TO ) (31.6 pct)

- TransCanada (31.6 pct)

- BPC Generation Infrastructure Trust, an

investment entity owned by Ontario Municipal

Employees Retirement System (31.6 pct)

- Power Workers' Union (4 pct)

- Society of Energy Professionals (1.2pct) CAPACITY: 6,288 MW UNIT(S): Bruce A

- 1 - 750-MW CANada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU)

reactor - being refurbished

- 2 - 750-MW CANDU reactor - being refurbished

- 3 - 750-MW CANDU reactor

- 4 - 750-MW CANDU reactor

Bruce B

- 5 - 822-MW CANDU reactor

- 6 - 822-MW CANDU reactor

- 7 - 822-MW CANDU reactor

- 8 - 822-MW CANDU reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: C$14.4 billion TIMELINE: 1970-1987 - Ontario Hydro, a Crown corporation, starts

building the plant in stages 1977-9 - Bruce A enters service 1984-89 - Bruce B enters service 1995 - Unit 2 laid up because it needed extensive

upgrades 1997 - Unit 1 laid up 1998 - Unit 3 & 4 laid up 1999 - Ontario Hydro split into five Crown

corporations with Ontario Power Generation

(OPG) taking the generation 2000 - OPG leases the Bruce plant to Bruce Power

when British Energy owned 82.4 percent of

the partnership. Cameco owned 15 percent. 2001 - Bruce Power starts operating the Bruce

plant 2003 - Financial difficulties force British Energy

to sell Bruce stake to TransCanada, Cameco and

BPC 2003 - Unit 4 returns 2004 - Unit 3 returns 2005 - Bruce and the Ontario government agree to

return Units 1 and 2 and upgrade Units 3

and 4 for an estimated C$4.25 billion

(later increased to about C$5.25 billion).

Cameco drops out of Bruce A refurbishment 2012 Q1 - Unit 2 to return 2012 Q3 - Unit 1 to return. Bruce has said it will start

to upgrade Units 3 and 4 sometime after Unit 1

returns 2015-20 - Bruce to look at upgrading Units 5-8 2036 - Bruce A 1 & 2 to reach the end of their

life unless refurbished again (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)