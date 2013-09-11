Sept 11 Bruce Power is investing an C$430 million to overhaul two 750-megawatt reactors at the Bruce nuclear power plant in Ontario to enable the reactors to run for another 40 years. In a release, Bruce said six low-pressure turbine generator rotors were delivered via barges last week, and will be installed in future planned outages in Units 2 and 3. Bruce said it recently completed a similar project at the 750-MW Units 1 and 4. There are eight reactors at the 6,300-MW Bruce plant in Tiverton, Ontario, located about 225 km (140 miles) west of Toronto on Lake Huron. Bruce Power is a partnership between TransCanada Corp , Cameco Corp, Borealis Infrastructure Management (a division of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System), the Power Workers' Union, the Society of Energy Professionals and a majority of Bruce Power's employees.