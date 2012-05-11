* Power needed to offset loss of nuclear station
* Grid operator preparing for summer power needs
May 11 Two retired power plants owned by AES
Corp have been restarted to help the California grid
operator replace lost generation from the damaged San Onofre
nuclear station, the state agency said Friday.
Huntington Beach Units 3 and 4, natural gas-fired units with
total capacity of 440 megawatts, are back in service and
available for dispatch, the California Independent System
Operator (ISO) said in a statement.
The ISO signed contracts with AES under its capacity
procurement mechanism for a 30-day period which can be extended,
the agency said.
The grid agency is working to prepare Southern California
for a summer season without the 2,150-MW San Onofre station
which has been shut since January.
The ISO is also working with utilities to complete two
transmission projects and plans to utilize more conservation
efforts as summer demand climbs.
Both San Onofre nuclear units, located half way between San
Diego and Los Angeles, were shut due to premature wear found on
tubes in the massive steam generators.
Earlier this week, nuclear regulators squelched talk of a
June restart at San Onofre following conflicting statements from
officials of Southern California Edison, a unit of Edison
International, which operates the plant and holds a
78-percent ownership stake.
While San Onofre's location makes it an integral part of
Southern California's high-voltage transmission system, the
nuclear watchdog will not rush its process to determine when the
units should restart.
While the staff of the ISO said the likelihood of rolling
blackouts is low, extreme weather or other power plant or
transmission-related problems could occur.
The 1950s-era Huntington units, which AES retired at the end
of 2011, would add generation in Southern California and, more
importantly, bolster the transmission system to allow power from
outside the state to flow to San Diego, the state's second
largest city, ISO officials said previously.
Southern California relies more heavily on power imported
than does Northern California, the ISO said.
The units were previously taken out of service in the
mid-1990s, but restarted in 2003- following the 2001 California
energy crisis, according to a company filing.
Officials at NRG Energy said earlier this month that
NRG's Encina gas-fired plant in San Diego saw significantly
higher operating time in the first quarter due to the San Onofre
outage.
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)