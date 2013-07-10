HOUSTON, July 10 Two California utility
regulators have proposed changes designed to bolster power
supplies as the state increases its reliance on renewable power
and shuts down older fossil-fuel plants.
The California Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and the
California Independent System Operator (ISO) will hold a
workshop on July 17 to present the proposed changes, which
include a new capacity auction. Written comments from
stakeholders are due by July 25, the ISO said on its website.
The proposal, called the Joint Reliability Framework,
follows more than a year of talks and a long-term resource
adequacy summit held by the agencies in February.
The agencies said they "share a strong interest in ensuring
that California and the entire ISO grid have sufficient capacity
resources, in the right locations and with the right
capabilities."
The state's electricity consumption rose 2.9 percent in
2012, the highest since 2008, because of warmer weather and an
economic recovery, the ISO said earlier this year.
The permanent shutdown of Southern California Edison's San
Onofre nuclear plant has also strained the grid and increased
operating time at older natural gas plants.
The future of nearly 11,000 megawatts generated by older gas
plants located along the coast is uncertain as the state works
to reduce the use of ocean water for cooling.
Renewable power, such as solar and wind generation, now
accounts for 5 percent of the state's power supply. California
has set a goal of supplying one-third of its electric needs with
renewable resources by 2020.
The electric grid is undergoing fundamental changes, the
agencies said. These include unprecedented levels of
intermittent renewable energy and the retirement, repowering or
replacement of older gas-fired power plants.
"This transformation presents challenges to traditional
mechanisms that have ensured electric grid reliability," the
agencies said.
The Joint Reliability Framework proposes three major changes
to the procurement and planning process used by both agencies:
- Changing a one-year resource adequacy obligation for power
suppliers to a three-year obligation;
- Developing a multi-year, ISO-run capacity auction to
replace an existing backstop procurement mechanism;
- Creating an annual long-term reliability assessment
focused on four and 10 years out, with information on installed
capacity and procured capacity.
Over the past decade, California has had adequate
electricity supplies, but market participants have told the ISO
there is not enough information about future power resources to
create the price signals needed to encourage new generation.
The ISO took special steps last year to keep a Calpine Corp
power plant from shutting prematurely.
"The ISO does not have assurance that resources needed in
the future will be available when and where they are needed,"
the agencies said in the proposal.
The market also does not facilitate competition from
programs that curb power use at times of high demand,
participants have said.
The PUC and ISO will present the proposal at a Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission conference in Sacramento at the end
of the month. No implementation timeline was outlined and the
changes will require action by state regulatory agencies.