July 16 Six California state agencies met to try to satisfy competing electric and air quality issues amid the pressing need to replace the electric supply lost after the crippled San Onofre nuclear plant was retired early, officials said on Monday.

Southern California Edison, owned by Edison International , said in June it would retire both nuclear reactors at San Onofre, totaling 2,150 megawatts, more than a year after severe damage was discovered in thousands of tubes inside newly installed steam generators.

While decisions are months away, it is clear that loss of the plant's output exacerbates the ability of California utilities and power companies to meet existing state goals related to water and clean air, agency officials said.

California's Water Resources Control Board wants to end use of ocean water to cool power plants to protect marine life.

Many owners of aging power plants perched along the coastline plan to shut units rather than make costly investments in new cooling towers.

That creates the need for new generation, particularly in Southern California, an area with strict air quality standards that make it difficult to license a new plant.

Orange County, along with the urban portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties face "more challenges (than) any other local air district in California in achieving compliance with the federal Clean Air Act," according to the California Energy Commission.

California is also increasing use of renewable power, such as wind and solar, but that requires more natural gas-fired power plants to supply electricity when the wind does not blow.

Less nuclear generation will also complicate the state's effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions without dramatically raising customer bills, officials from a number of state agencies said.

The shutdown may force agencies to delay deadlines to shut coastal power plants, meet stricter air quality standards and expand use of carbon-free power resources, officials and industry experts warned.

"There is no magic bullet," said Michael Peevey, president of the California Public Utilities Commission (PUC), saying that agencies must work together to coordinate a workable solution.

"It will be a challenge to replace the thousands of megawatts of existing generation and to keep the lights on in the (Los Angeles) Basin," added Michel Peter Florio, another PUC member. "But it's also an opportunity to reshape our electric portfolio and give priority to energy efficiency, demand response, renewables and (energy) storage."

Florio and others spoke at a joint workshop held by the California Energy Commission and the PUC, along with the California Independent System Operator (ISO) which oversees the power grid and other pollution and water agencies as part of a 90-day directive issued by Governor Jerry Brown to develop options to maintain grid reliability without the nuclear plant.

A long-term study from the California ISO said Southern California may need up to 4,600 MW of additional power supplies by 2022 or a mix of new generation and upgrades to the existing transmission network to improve power flow to the region.

A PUC study, expected to be completed next month, will address interim and long-term power needs in the LA Basin and San Diego areas now that San Onofre has been permanently shut.

In addition to new generation and new power lines, other options discussed included a subsea power cable to move power to San Diego and expanding existing demand-response programs to allow the grid operator to better match the ups and downs of growing solar and wind generation throughout the day.

Other power companies in the state include: San Diego Gas and Electric Co, a unit of Sempra Energy ; PG&E Corp ; Calpine Corp ; NRG Energy ; Dynegy and AES Corp