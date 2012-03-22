HOUSTON, March 22 Two retired power plants owned
by AES Corp could be turned on this summer to help
California's electrical grid avoid power interruptions in San
Diego in the event of a prolonged outage at both San Onofre
nuclear reactors, staff of the grid operator said on T hur sday.
The staff of the California Independent System Operator told
the board it has evaluated the impact of running Units 3 and 4
at the Huntington Beach natural gas-fired plant along with
accelerating two transmission projects and utilizing more
conservation efforts to deal with the potential loss of the
2,150-megawatt San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.
Both San Onofre nuclear units have been shut since January
due to premature wear found on tubes in massive steam generators
and operators are not saying when the units might be able to
restart.
Recalling the Huntington units, which AES retired at the end
of 2011, would add 450 MW of generation in Southern California
and bolster the transmission system to allow power from outside
the state to flow to San Diego, the state's second largest city,
said Neil Millar, the ISO's executive director of infrastructure
development.
"It's not only San Diego, but southern Orange County that is
at risk without mitigation," Millar said.
In September, a 12-hour blackout hit San Diego and Baja
California, leaving about 7 million people without power.
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; Editing by David Gregorio)