By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. power generator Calpine
Corp (CPN.N) said on Friday it was looking to build natural
gas-fired plants to replace coal-fired units that could be shut
over the next few years if emissions rules are tightened.
Power companies including Calpine, Exelon (EXC.N) and
NextEra (NEE.N) that use cleaner fuels such as nuclear, natural
gas and renewables want federal regulators to push forward with
proposed air and water rules that could lead to the shutdown of
an estimated 50,000 megawatts of coal-fired generation.
But generators such as American Electric Power (AEP.N) and
Southern (SO.N), which mostly use coal-fired plants, say those
facilities are needed to keep the grid reliable and power costs
low. They say the rules proposed by the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency could hurt the economy and cause job losses.
The United States gets about 45 percent of its power from
plants fueled by coal, federal data shows.
"The EPA's Cross-State Air Pollution Rule is being
challenged by a group of coal generators and states seeking to
stay the rule from becoming effective on January 1, 2012," Jack
Fusco, Calpine president and CEO, said on Friday.
"Calpine has intervened to fully support the EPA in its
efforts to timely enforce this well-publicized rule, for which
the environmental control technologies have been available for
decades," Fusco said in the company's earnings release.
John Rowe, CEO of Illinois-based Exelon, the biggest
nuclear power generator in the United States, made similar
comments earlier in the week. [ID:nN1E79Q1YC]
PJM AND TEXAS
Among its development projects, Calpine said it was
actively pursuing several options in PJM, the country's biggest
power grid which covers parts of 13 states in the Mid-Atlantic
and Midwest and the District of Columbia.
Calpine said PJM would likely need new generation due to
market growth and the expected effects of environmental
regulations on older, less-efficient generation within the
region. All of Calpine's PJM options are natural gas-fired.
Calpine's PJM proposals include a 300-MW addition of
combined-cycle capacity at Edge Moor in Delaware; 618 MW of
combined-cycle capacity at Garrison in Delaware; 200 MW of
simple-cycle capacity at Talbert in Maryland; and 500 MW of
simple-cycle capacity at Powell in Maryland.
Calpine said the proposed EPA regulations could also affect
generation in the ERCOT market in Texas.
In Texas, Calpine is looking to boost the capacity of its
gas-fired Deer Park and Channel plants by about 275 MW each.
Elsewhere, Calpine said it was working on the 429-MW
Russell City gas-fired plant in California, and the expansion
of the 188-MW Los Esteros simple-cycle gas plant into a 308-MW
combined-cycle plant in California. The company expects both
projects to enter commercial service in 2013.
Also in California, Calpine said it was looking to expand
its Geysers geothermal project.
And in Minnesota, Calpine said it hopes state regulators
choose its proposal to add 345 MW to its existing 375-MW
Mankato combined-cycle gas plant, rather than go with a
proposal by a unit of local power company Xcel Energy (XEL.N)
to build a 700-MW, combined-cycle plant fired by gas.
