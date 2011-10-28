* EPA rules could shut about 50,000 MW of coal generation

* Calpine sees opportunities in PJM and Texas

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. power generator Calpine Corp ( CPN.N ) said on Friday it was looking to build natural gas-fired plants to replace coal-fired units that could be shut over the next few years if emissions rules are tightened.

Power companies including Calpine, Exelon ( EXC.N ) and NextEra ( NEE.N ) that use cleaner fuels such as nuclear, natural gas and renewables want federal regulators to push forward with proposed air and water rules that could lead to the shutdown of an estimated 50,000 megawatts of coal-fired generation.

But generators such as American Electric Power ( AEP.N ) and Southern ( SO.N ), which mostly use coal-fired plants, say those facilities are needed to keep the grid reliable and power costs low. They say the rules proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could hurt the economy and cause job losses.

The United States gets about 45 percent of its power from plants fueled by coal, federal data shows.

"The EPA's Cross-State Air Pollution Rule is being challenged by a group of coal generators and states seeking to stay the rule from becoming effective on January 1, 2012," Jack Fusco, Calpine president and CEO, said on Friday.

"Calpine has intervened to fully support the EPA in its efforts to timely enforce this well-publicized rule, for which the environmental control technologies have been available for decades," Fusco said in the company's earnings release.

John Rowe, CEO of Illinois-based Exelon, the biggest nuclear power generator in the United States, made similar comments earlier in the week. [ID:nN1E79Q1YC]

PJM AND TEXAS

Among its development projects, Calpine said it was actively pursuing several options in PJM, the country's biggest power grid which covers parts of 13 states in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest and the District of Columbia.

Calpine said PJM would likely need new generation due to market growth and the expected effects of environmental regulations on older, less-efficient generation within the region. All of Calpine's PJM options are natural gas-fired.

Calpine's PJM proposals include a 300-MW addition of combined-cycle capacity at Edge Moor in Delaware; 618 MW of combined-cycle capacity at Garrison in Delaware; 200 MW of simple-cycle capacity at Talbert in Maryland; and 500 MW of simple-cycle capacity at Powell in Maryland.

Calpine said the proposed EPA regulations could also affect generation in the ERCOT market in Texas.

In Texas, Calpine is looking to boost the capacity of its gas-fired Deer Park and Channel plants by about 275 MW each.

Elsewhere, Calpine said it was working on the 429-MW Russell City gas-fired plant in California, and the expansion of the 188-MW Los Esteros simple-cycle gas plant into a 308-MW combined-cycle plant in California. The company expects both projects to enter commercial service in 2013.

Also in California, Calpine said it was looking to expand its Geysers geothermal project.