Nov 6 Solar power company Canadian Solar Inc said it selected a unit of Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd and Ontario construction company Bondfield Construction to help build its 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant in Ontario.

Canadian Solar is building the solar farm, called the Grand Renewable Energy Project, with Samsung Renewable Energy, a unit of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group, and the Connor Clark & Lunn Infrastructure unit of Ontario private investment firm Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group.

The project is expected to enter service in 2015.

Canadian Solar said the new solar farm will be the biggest photovoltaic project in Canada.

A unit of Canadian Solar is the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for the project.

ABB will provide power and automation products and be responsible for engineering, electrical installation, commissioning, and performance testing of the plant.

Bondfield will be responsible for the foundation design and installation, among other things.