BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
Nov 8 U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP's Cogentrix Energy unit completed the acquisition of the 823-megawatt Red Oak natural gas-fired power plant in New Jersey from U.S. private equity firm Energy Capital Partners.
Carlyle did not disclose the financial terms of the Red Oak transaction but said in a statement Thursday that the total value of the 11 plants it has bought since late 2012 when it bought Cogentrix from U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc is more than $1.2 billion.
With Red Oak, Congentrix now owns almost 1,700 MW of generating capacity, including solar, natural gas and coal-fired units located in California, Colorado, Florida, Virginia and New Jersey, according to its website.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
Carlyle said Red Oak operates under a long-term power purchase agreement. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: