June 13 The California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) plans to stop buying power from a coal plant in Nevada next year and tap into more natural gas-fired generation as part of the state's initiative to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

In another example of power companies opting to burn cleaner gas instead of coal to generate electricity, CDWR released its plan this week to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent below 1990 levels within the next seven years.

The CDWR said that plan would also set the stage for an 80 percent emissions reduction by 2050.

U.S. power companies have announced plans to shut over 30,000 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired generation over the next few years as cheap gas prices and stricter environmental rules have made coal the more expensive option.

CDWR operates the 700-mile-long (1,126-km) State Water Project, which pumps water from Northern California rivers to the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, Southern California cities and Central Valley farms.

The pumping of that water has made CDWR the biggest user of power in California.

The department said it would divest its two-thirds interest in the 255-MW Unit 4 at the Reid Gardner coal-fired power plant in Nevada by July 2013.

CDWR has held a partial interest in Unit 4 since 1979 and receives up to 235 MW of power from the unit, according to a report. The department told local media that Reid Gardner accounts for 10 percent to 15 percent of its energy supply.

To replace that energy, CDWR said it will expand efficiency projects, buy more power from renewable sources and the California grid, and tap power that will soon start flowing from its one-third interest in the 255-MW Lodi natural gas-fired plant.

Lodi is currently under construction and is expected to enter service in July 2012, CDWR said.

California regulators said the Northern California Power Agency filed to build the Lodi plant in 2008 in the town of Lodi about 80 miles east of San Francisco.

COAL PLANT EMISSIONS

CDWR said emissions from Reid Gardner for power delivered to the department have typically represented about 30 percent to 50 percent of its emissions, or more than 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalents per year.

CDWR estimates its total greenhouse gas emissions in 1990 were nearly 3.5 million tonnes, roughly equivalent to the emissions of 680,000 cars operating for a year.

California has warned global warming has huge implications for the state's water resources, in particular the Sierra snowpack that supplies most urban and agricultural water users.

CDWR said global warming is shifting the precipitation mix in California in favor of more rainfall and less snow, and the Sierra snowpack is melting earlier in the spring, leading to reduced water availability later in the year when demand is high, among other things.

A unit of Nevada power company NV Energy Inc operates the four unit, 553-MW Reid Gardner plant in Moapa, Nevada, about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Officials at NV Energy were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino; editing Sofina Mirza-Reid)