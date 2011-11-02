NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. power company Central Vermont Public Service CV.N asked state regulators to approve a 4.8 percent power rate increase, the company said in a release late Tuesday.

If approved, the company said the increase would take effect on Jan. 1, 2012.

This proposed rate increase comes as Quebec energy company Gaz Metro's Green Mountain Power utility, Vermont's second biggest power company, seeks to buy Central Vermont, the state's biggest power company, for $472 million.

Green Mountain Power and Central Vermont have promised to provide $144 million in customer savings in the first 10 years after closing the sale.

"We have worked very hard to control operating costs, which are virtually flat overall," CVPS President and CEO Larry Reilly said in the release.

"The rate change is being driven by a variety of factors, which include new power contracts at competitive, yet slightly higher costs, and investments in our system to improve reliability for customers," Reilly said.

The power contracts include new sources of electricity to replace power the utility buys from Entergy's ( ETR.N ) Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant, which is caught up in a lawsuit with Vermont over whether the reactor can continue to operate beyond March 2012 when its original federal operating license was to expire.

Entergy wants to continue running the plant for another 20 years under a new federal operating license. The state however wants it to shut next year. A federal judge is to decide on the lawsuit any day now - though likely appeals could keep the plant's fate uncertain for years.

Central Vermont said the rate impact would be mitigated by a reduction in the company's allowed return on equity, which will drop from 9.45 to 9.17 percent.

Even after this increase, Central Vermont said its rates will remain competitive with the major utilities in New England.

The bill for a residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will rise from $82.26 to $86.22. By comparison, Central Vermont said the same customer would pay as much as $114.03 elsewhere in New England, according to the Edison Electric Institute.

Average retail power prices in Vermont at 12.8 cents per kilowatt hour are the lowest of the six New England states (Connecticut - 18.6 cents, Maine - 13.1 cents, Massachusetts - 15.5 cents, New Hampshire - 15.1 cents and Rhode Island - 14.2 cents), but are still higher than the national average of 9.8 cents, according to federal data.

Central Vermont serves about 159,000 customers in Vermont. Green Mountain Power serves more than 96,000 customers in Vermont. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)