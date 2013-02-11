Feb 11 A recent increase in U.S. coal prices and
a slight decline in natural gas is set to dent demand for coal
as utilities use more gas to generate power, electricity traders
said on Monday.
Prices of Central Appalachian coal have climbed to the
highest levels since mid-December as prices and demand for coal
remain strong in foreign markets and U.S. miners look to export
more of their product.
Meanwhile, natural gas prices have declined to the lowest
levels since late January, due in part to high storage from
record shale gas production and mild end-of-winter weather
The relative price difference between NYMEX Central
Appalachian coal and NYMEX Henry Hub gas has narrowed to less
than $1 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the first
time since early January, according to Reuters data.
Natural gas traded at $3.22 per mmBtu Monday morning, while
Eastern coal was selling for about $2.25 per mmBtu.
Energy traders said it costs about $1 per mmBtu to transport
Eastern coal. So when natural gas prices are less than $1 over
coal, it starts to make economic sense for generators to burn
more gas rather than coal, according to traders.
In early 2012, a mild winter left a huge amount of gas in
inventory, and record-high gas production pushed gas prices in
April to 10-year lows, luring power companies away from coal in
record numbers.
Natural gas is historically more expensive than coal, but in
April 2012 gas traded at a 10-year low of $1.90 per mmBtu due to
oversupply while coal fetched about $2.12 per mmBtu. That
22-cent gap had not been seen since at least 2001, according to
Reuters data.
As gas prices rebounded, surpassing coal, the spread between
gas and Eastern coal widened to more than $1, making gas less of
a bargain. But now, the spread has fallen to less than $1.
The biggest U.S. coal-fired power companies include units of
American Electric Power Co Inc, Duke Energy Corp
, Tennessee Valley Authority, Southern Co, Xcel
Energy Inc, NRG Energy Inc and FirstEnergy Corp
.