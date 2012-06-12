* Gasification seen preserving coal as electric fuel
* Technology challenged by costly construction, cheap gas
* Duke IGCC project to raise Indiana rates 14 percent
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, June 12 Only two U.S. electric
utilities are building expensive coal-gasification power plants,
while dozens of similar facilities have been scrapped and some
remaining projects may eliminate coal in favor of abundant,
cheap natural gas.
Duke Energy's 618-megawatt Edwardsport coal project
in Indiana and Southern Co's 582-MW Kemper County project
in Mississippi are the only "integrated gasification combined
cycle", or IGCC plants, under construction out of more than
three dozen proposed in the United States over the last decade.
Of the handful of other IGCC projects still in development,
two are looking at switching to gas as the primary fuel and
dropping coal -- at least for now.
The power industry cited gasification technology as a way to
save coal's role as the dominant fuel in electric generation as
federal limits on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions appeared
imminent, but the technology was unable to gain traction in the
face of high capital costs, carbon legislation delay and rising
supplies of natural gas.
IGCC plants face a "host of issues", starting with high
construction costs, said Gary Stiegel, director of major
projects at the Energy Department's National Energy Technology
Laboratory, which supports clean-coal technology.
With only two plants being built, Duke and Southern "need to
show that they are able to start up and achieve their production
capacity within a reasonable time," Stiegel said.
IGCC technology employs a chemical process that converts
coal into a synthesis gas, using steam and pressure. The
so-called "syngas" can be stripped of impurities, then burned in
a gas turbine to produce electricity.
IGCC also offers the ability to capture emissions -- such as
heat-trapping CO2 -- for storage or other use.
DOGGED BY COSTS
The Environmental Protection Agency in March proposed its
first rules to reduce CO2 from future coal-fired plants by
requiring them to capture and store emissions. "That will add
additional expense to these projects," Stiegel said.
High construction costs and technical glitches dogged the
nation's first three IGCC projects in the 1990s. Only two still
run: TECO Energy's 250-megawatt Polk County IGCC in
Florida and the 260-MW Wabash River Power Station in Indiana,
operated by Duke.
As prospects dimmed for carbon legislation, gas prices
declined while shale production rose and recession eroded the
need for new generation, many of the nearly 20,000 MW of
proposed IGCCs were abandoned with little fanfare.
American Electric Power, which once touted IGCC as a
"critical" technology for the nation, is no longer pursuing an
ambitious plan to build three IGCC plants in the Midwest.
NRG Energy, Xcel Energy, ConocoPhillips
and a utility owned by Berkshire Hathaway's
MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co have also dropped IGCC plans.
Even TECO and Southern backed away from developing larger
IGCC projects in Florida as coal fell out of favor there.
In 2008, after a long site-selection process, FutureGen, the
industry's showcase IGCC plant featuring carbon capture and
sequestration (CCS), lost Energy Department financial support
due to soaring cost estimates. A revised FutureGen 2.0 project
will not include coal gasification.
Now, the lowest gas prices in a decade make it even harder
for companies to justify IGCC's costs for the ratepayers that
must pay the tab.
"One challenge to moving this type of project forward is
capital costs," Stiegel said. "Another big issue is getting
financing. They are expensive and not many IGCCs have been
built, so the financial markets are concerned."
OVERRUNS
Duke's Edwardsport IGCC project is expected to produce power
by year-end. Cost overruns have boosted its price tag to $3.3
billion from early estimates of less than $2 billion.
Under a settlement proposed to satisfy consumer groups,
Duke's Indiana customers will pay just 79 percent of
Edwardsport's price tag. That will limit the rate increase on
Duke's 790,000 customers in Indiana to 14.5 percent, down from
22 percent without the settlement, the utility said.
Construction at the IGCC project run by Southern's
Mississippi Power Co continues despite an ongoing legal
challenge by the Sierra Club.
After initially capping Kemper's cost at $2.4 billion, a
divided Mississippi Public Service Commission raised the amount
that the utility can recover from its 190,000 customers to a
maximum of $2.88 billion.
In the most recent monthly update, Mississippi Power said it
had spent or committed $1.5 billion to the Kemper project, which
was running $366 million over the initial budget.
Southern also disclosed a $1.7 million consulting contract
with Anthony Topazi, the former Mississippi Power president whom
Southern credits for obtaining state approval of Kemper. Topazi,
62, who was promoted to chief operating officer at the parent
company two months after regulators initially approved Kemper,
said he will retire on Aug. 1.
Expected to be operational in 2014, the Kemper County IGCC
plant will showcase technology developed by another Southern
unit, along with KBR Inc and the DOE, called Transport
Integrated Gasification, or TRIG, which can be used to gasify
lower-quality coal such as the lignite in Mississippi.
In 2009, Southern licensed the TRIG technology to a Chinese
utility. KBR presentations say the technology has "huge
potential" in China, India, Australia and Indonesia, countries
with large supplies of lower-quality coal.
BACKING GAS
Meanwhile, a handful of IGCC projects remain active, but
some have decided to join the natural gas trend, rather than
buck it.
Calgary-based EmberClear will use gas, rather than
coal, to fuel its 300-MW Good Spring plant in northeastern
Pennsylvania, dropping the IGCC component for now.
"Lack of regulatory clarity on emissions for coal-based
electricity plants plus the immediate availability of natural
gas provides a strong incentive to use natural gas as the
primary fuel source," EmberClear said in a release.
"This modification lowers the project complexity, reduces
the capital cost by at least 60 percent and accelerates the
construction schedule."
Tenaska, which has been working to develop the Taylorville
IGCC project in Illinois for several years, may build a
gas-fired power plant and defer the gasification component, the
Nebraska-based independent power producer said.
"The concept would be to wait until a subsequent legislative
approval after economic conditions for gasification improve,"
said Bart Ford, Tenaska's vice president for development.
Other active IGCC projects include Summit Energy's 400-MW
Texas Clean Energy project, Hydrogen Energy California in Kern
County and ERORA's 770-MW Cash Creek IGCC in Kentucky.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)