Sept 26 Regulations being formulated by state
governments and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to cut
air and water pollution and control the handling of coal waste
are expected to force the retirement of 30,000 to 70,000 MW of
coal and other fossil-fired generation, industry studies show.
The following is a partial list of U.S. coal plants that
energy companies expect to retire in the coming years. Some
units may be converted to burn alternative fuels or be replaced
with natural gas-fired generation.
OWNER UNIT SIZE(MW) STATE DATE TO SHUT
Exelon Cromby Units 1,2 345 PA 2011
Exelon Eddystone Units 1,2 588 PA 2011
AEP Phillip Sporn 450 WV 2011
TVA Shawnee Unit 10 124 KY 2011
Duke Cliffside 1-4 198 NC 2011
Duke Buck 3 and 4 113 NC 2011
Progress Weatherspoon 172 NC 2011
AES Greenidge 156 NY c2011
AES Westover 128 NY c2011
TVA Widows Creek 1-2 282 AL Late 2011
TVA John Sevier Unit 1,2 352 TN 2012
Duke Edwardsport 160 IN 2012
Duke Dan River 1-3 276 NC 2012
GenOn Potomac River 482 VA Oct 2012
Progress H.F. Lee 397 NC 2013
Black Hills W.N. Clark 42 CO By 2013
Progress Sutton 600 NC 2014
Duke WS Lee 370 SC 2014
Dominion Salem Harbor 738 MA 2014
Duke Wabash River 2-6 668 IN 2014
AEP Glen Lyn 335 VA Dec 31, 2014
AEP Kammer 630 WV Dec 31, 2014
AEP Kanawha River 400 WV Dec 31, 2014
AEP Phillip Sporn 600 WV Dec 31, 2014
AEP Picway Plant 100 OH Dec 31, 2014
AEP Big Sandy 1,2 1,078 KY Dec 31, 2014
AEP Clinch River 3 235 VA Dec 31, 2014
AEP Conesville 3 165 OH Dec 31, 2014
AEP Muskingum River 1-4 840 OH Dec 31, 2014
AEP Tanners Creek 1-3 495 IN Dec 31, 2014
AEP Welsh 2 528 TX Dec 31, 2014
Dominion North Branch 74 VA Late 2015
Duke Riverbend 4-7 454 NC 2015
Duke Buck 5-6 256 NC 2015
Dominion Yorktown 1-2 323 VA 2015
TVA Widows Creek 3-6 564 AL Late 2015
TVA Johnsonville 1-6 794 TN Late 2015
Dominion Chesapeake 1-4 595 VA 2015-2016
PPL's LG&E Cane Run 563 KY 2016
PPL's LG&E Tyrone 71 KY ---
PPL's LG&E Green River 163 KY 2016
TVA Johnsonville 7-10 692 TN Late 2017
Dominion State Line 515 IN By mid-2014
Progress Cape Fear 316 NC 2017
Xcel Cherokee 1-4 1,069 CO By 2017
Xcel Arapahoe 3,4 156 CO By 2017
Xcel Valmont 186 CO By 2017
CPS Energy Deely 871 TX 2018
PGE Boardman 585 OR 2020
Centralia TransAlta 688 WA 2020
Centralia TransAtla 688 WA 2025
APS Four Corners 1-3 560 NM ---
----
Total 22,230 MW
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Eileen O'Grady in
Houston; Editing by Dale Hudson)