July 16 New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc said Monday it reduced voltage in some Manhattan neighborhoods, an action known as a brown-out, as a heat wave stresses the electric system.

The company said it is not asking customers to take any special measures - like turning off air conditioners - at this time. The affected neighborhoods include Midtown East, East Side and Roosevelt Island. (Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)