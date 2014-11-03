(Repeats to add full name of company to headline, no changes to text.b)

By Scott DiSavino and Barani Krishnan

Nov 3 ConEdison Solutions is ready to supply power and natural gas to U.S. customers this winter after learning lessons from the polar vortex that vexed utilities last winter.

The extreme cold earlier this year caused gas prices to spike to record highs in many U.S. Northeast regions as homes and businesses used record amounts of the fuel to keep warm. That forced energy suppliers to buy more power and gas than planned, at extremely high prices.

"The polar vortex took all suppliers by surprise," ConEdison Solutions CEO Jorge Lopez told Reuters in an interview. "But we took some actions in advance of the event to shield us from additional harm."

For the coming winter, electricity grid operators want generators with dual-fueled power plants to lock in oil supplies that will allow them to run even if gas supplies become tight.

In the past winter, there wasn't enough gas available to heat homes and businesses and fuel the region's growing number of gas-fired power plants on the coldest days due to pipeline constraints. That caused power reliability concerns because many power plants could not operate for lack of fuel.

"You had an increase in power demand coupled with a squeeze on fuel supplies to generators," Lopez said, noting his company didn't have to cut off energy supplies to any customers.

So far, the coming winter is expected to be warmer-than-normal, at least in the

U.S. Northeast, which suffered most from the cold earlier this year, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service. But if past years are any indication, Mother Nature does not always behave as predicted.

Since the polar vortex, Lopez said ConEdison Solutions has tried to come up with a better hedge for an extreme winter event, studying how prices spiked when homes and businesses used more energy than expected during the coldest days.

"You can never get a perfect hedge," he said, adding, however, that the company has "gotten much better at being able to price extreme weather risks".

ConEdison Solutions is a unit of New York energy company Consolidated Edison Inc. It supplies power and gas to retail customers in 13 states and provides energy services across the country.

Lopez said for this year, the company is focused on selling more gas and power to homes and small and mid sized businesses and providing additional services aimed at boosting energy efficiency, among other things.

"After the polar vortex, end-use customers can no longer survive on just buying energy. They have to look at other strategies available to manage energy use," he said, adding that this included "demand response" programs that compensate customers for reducing usage.

ConEdison Solutions currently sells energy to about 326,000 homes and businesses, up from 307,000 at the end of 2013. It operates in four power grids, including PJM, the nation's biggest system serving 13 states from New Jersey to Illinois, and New England, New York and Texas.

The company supplies up to 4,000 megawatts of electricity, similar to what South Dakota's power plants could generate.

Although most of its customers are residential, over 90 percent of the power sold goes to commercial and industrial companies that consume more than the average home.

Because of the focus on residential and small and mid sized companies, customer count for the coming year will grow at a "greater rate than delivered megawatt hours", Lopez said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Barani Krishnan; editing by Andrew Hay)