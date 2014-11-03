(Repeats to add full name of company to headline, no changes to
text.b)
By Scott DiSavino and Barani Krishnan
Nov 3 ConEdison Solutions is ready to supply
power and natural gas to U.S. customers this winter after
learning lessons from the polar vortex that vexed utilities last
winter.
The extreme cold earlier this year caused gas prices to
spike to record highs in many U.S. Northeast regions as homes
and businesses used record amounts of the fuel to keep warm.
That forced energy suppliers to buy more power and gas than
planned, at extremely high prices.
"The polar vortex took all suppliers by surprise," ConEdison
Solutions CEO Jorge Lopez told Reuters in an interview. "But we
took some actions in advance of the event to shield us from
additional harm."
For the coming winter, electricity grid operators want
generators with dual-fueled power plants to lock in oil supplies
that will allow them to run even if gas supplies become tight.
In the past winter, there wasn't enough gas available to
heat homes and businesses and fuel the region's growing number
of gas-fired power plants on the coldest days due to pipeline
constraints. That caused power reliability concerns because many
power plants could not operate for lack of fuel.
"You had an increase in power demand coupled with a squeeze
on fuel supplies to generators," Lopez said, noting his company
didn't have to cut off energy supplies to any customers.
So far, the coming winter is expected to be
warmer-than-normal, at least in the
U.S. Northeast, which suffered most from the cold earlier
this year, according to forecasts by the National Weather
Service. But if past years are any indication, Mother Nature
does not always behave as predicted.
Since the polar vortex, Lopez said ConEdison Solutions has
tried to come up with a better hedge for an extreme winter
event, studying how prices spiked when homes and businesses used
more energy than expected during the coldest days.
"You can never get a perfect hedge," he said, adding,
however, that the company has "gotten much better at being able
to price extreme weather risks".
ConEdison Solutions is a unit of New York energy company
Consolidated Edison Inc. It supplies power and gas to
retail customers in 13 states and provides energy services
across the country.
Lopez said for this year, the company is focused on selling
more gas and power to homes and small and mid sized businesses
and providing additional services aimed at boosting energy
efficiency, among other things.
"After the polar vortex, end-use customers can no longer
survive on just buying energy. They have to look at other
strategies available to manage energy use," he said, adding that
this included "demand response" programs that compensate
customers for reducing usage.
ConEdison Solutions currently sells energy to about 326,000
homes and businesses, up from 307,000 at the end of 2013. It
operates in four power grids, including PJM, the nation's
biggest system serving 13 states from New Jersey to Illinois,
and New England, New York and Texas.
The company supplies up to 4,000 megawatts of electricity,
similar to what South Dakota's power plants could generate.
Although most of its customers are residential, over 90
percent of the power sold goes to commercial and industrial
companies that consume more than the average home.
Because of the focus on residential and small and mid sized
companies, customer count for the coming year will grow at a
"greater rate than delivered megawatt hours", Lopez said.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Barani Krishnan; editing by
Andrew Hay)