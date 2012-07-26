* Deal brokered by NY Gov Cuomo
July 26 New York power company Consolidated
Edison Inc and the union representing 8,000 of its
workers reached a settlement on Thursday, ending a nearly
four-week lockout and reducing the threat of summer power cuts
in America's biggest city.
The deal was brokered in part by New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo, company and labor union officials said at a press
conference in New York carried live on local television.
The deal, once ratified by the union rank and file, will
allow workers to return to work as soon as possible.
"It is just good news across the board," said Cuomo, who
stepped into the dispute on Wednesday, asking the state
regulatory commission to assist in moving the stalled
negotiations forward.
"It's a good contract, it's a good agreement," said the
governor. "Sometimes a storm has a silver lining and I think
this storm actually had a silver lining."
That was a reference to a series of thunderstorms and
90-degree temperatures forecast to hit the city of 8 million
people on Friday and the weekend.
"I asked the parties to come together this morning because
of the storm. We sat down and had a good converations. The
discussion this morning about the storm changed the tone," Cuomo
said.
Earlier, both sides had agreed for some workers to
temporarily return to work to prepare for the approaching
storms.
Con Edison locked out its 8,000-member union workforce on
July 1 because of a contract dispute. The sticking points in the
negotiation have been over wages, health care costs and
retirement benefits, among other things.
The two sides had met off and on since the beginning of the
month but the union continued to say the sides were far apart.
State and local politicians became more involved in the
talks in recent days as a mini heat wave approached the city.
Violent thunderstorms could leave thousands of Con Edison's 3.2
million customers without power needed to keep air conditioners
humming.
The local branch of the Utilities Workers Union of America
petitioned the state regulator, the Public Service Commission,
asking it to end the lockout on safety grounds because ConEd was
using office managers and non-union crews from other states, to
carry out emergency maintenance work.
ConEd, like all power companies, must go to the state
regulator to raise rates. If the company frustrates the PSC, the
regulator can reduce the allowed return on equity and impose
significant fines for safety and other potential violations,
cutting the utility's revenues and profits.
Earlier this week, both sides gave testimony to a New York
State Assembly committee looking into allegations that the
lockout was causing safety concerns.
