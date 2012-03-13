HOUSTON, March 12 CPS Energy, a municipal utility in San Antonio, Texas, said it will purchase an 800-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant from Tenaska Capital Management to advance its plan to reduce reliance on coal-fired generation, the utility said on Monday.

CPS said it will purchase the Rio Nogales combined cycle gas plant in Seguin to avoid spending as much as $1 billion to meet stricter federal environmental regulation needed to continue operating an aging coal-fired power plant.

Last summer, CPS said it would shut the two-unit, 871-megawatt JT Deely coal plant by 2018 and boost its use of renewable resources, such as wind and solar power, to 20 percent, or 1,500 MW, by 2020.

Neither CPS nor Tenaska would disclose the sales price.

Omaha-based Tenaska purchased the Rio Nogales plant in 2006 from Constellation Energy Group as part of a package of six power plants totaling 3,145 MW for $1.6 billion.

Without additional power supplies, the Texas power grid agency has warned that electric disruption could occur more frequently over the next few years as older plants shut due to costly environmental restrictions.

Earlier this year, CPS said it was working with OCI Solar Power to develop 400 MW of solar power over the next five years.

In 2010, CPS completed a $1 billion, 750-MW coal unit at the Calaveras Power Station, where the Deely units have been running since 1977 and 1978.

(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; editing by Carol Bishopric)