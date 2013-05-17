May 17 Privately held U.S. generating company Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) said the 800-megawatt (MW) Sentinel natural gas-fired power plant in Southern California has entered service ahead of schedule and on budget.

CPV said the project entered service about three months early on Thursday, in time to add much-needed power capacity for the summer air conditioning season as the state prepares for a second summer without the San Onofre nuclear power plant.

The plant uses "peaking" technology from eight quick-start General Electric Co LMS100 gas turbines that can power about 640,000 homes. Peaking plants usually run during peak times, when demand for electricity is highest.

The two reactors at the 2,150-MW San Onofre plant shut in January 2012, following a leak from one of the reactors' new steam generators.

Sentinel is located near Desert Hot Springs, about 110 miles (177 km) east of Los Angeles.

CPV said it will begin supplying power to Southern California Edison, a unit of California power company Edison International, under a long-term power purchase agreement starting in August.

Before that, the plant will sell power into the grid.

Construction of the project is expected to provide $6.4 million in annual property taxes for the life of the asset, said CPV, which owns 25 percent of the project.

Diamond Generating Corp, a unit of Japanese multinational Mitsubishi Corp owns 50 percent of the project and will serve as the plant's operator.

GE Energy Financial Services unit owns 25 percent.