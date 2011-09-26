(Repeats to add Entergy stock symbol)
* Indian Point reactor licenses expire in 2013 and 2015
* Entergy wants 20-year reactor license extensions
NEW YORK, Sept 26 New York Governor Andrew
Cuomo is confident the state can replace the power generated by
the giant Indian Point nuclear plant, but offered no details
during an online Town Hall chat with New Yorkers over the
weekend.
Cuomo wants the 2,065-megawatt nuclear plant, located on
the Hudson River about 45 miles (72 km) north of New York City
in Westchester County, to shut when its two reactors' original
40-year operating licenses expire in 2013 and 2015.
Entergy (ETR.N), the second-biggest nuclear power plant
operator in the United States and Indian Point's owner,
however, wants the reactors to continue running for another 20
years and has asked federal nuclear regulators for new
operating licenses.
"There is no doubt that we need replacement power if we are
to close Indian Point. There is also no doubt that we can find
it," Cuomo said during the Town Hall chat.
Indian Point generates about 25 percent of the power used
in New York City and Westchester. Each of the plant's two
reactors is capable of powering about a million homes.
Officials at Entergy were not immediately available for
comment.
The New York grid operator has already determined that
shutting Indian Point would threaten the reliability of the
city's power grid.
Entergy and New York power company Consolidated Edison
(ED.N) and others have also warned power prices would rise
without the low-cost power Indian Point produces.
"We can retrofit old plants, we can site new plants, we can
improve transmission lines. So if we want to find replacement
power, we can," Cuomo said.
Last week, New Jersey-based energy company NRG Energy
(NRG.N) told Reuters it wants to repower a 600-MW old
oil/natural gas-fired plant in Astoria, Queens with a new,
efficient 1,040-MW gas plant that could be built in New York
City in just a few years to replace part of the power currently
generated at Indian Point. [ID:nS1E78P0A8]
NRG suggested the replacement of Indian Point would likely
require the construction of new generation in New York City and
the lower Hudson Valley, and additional power transmission
lines in downstate New York.
"The replacement power issue is not a justification to keep
Indian Point operating. And my point has always been safety
first and the reward doesn't justify the risk," Cuomo said.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has consistently
said that Indian Point is safe and the NRC staff has already
determined the plant is safe to run for another 20 years.
It will however take years of hearings and expected appeals
on all the contentions opposing the 20-year reactor license
renewals before the commission can decide what to do about
Entergy's license renewal request.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)